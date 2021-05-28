Brave Blake's nomination scores reward for 'guardian angel' nurse

A HEART - warming endorsement by a young Tandragee boy who has been undergoing close care and treatment for a serious intestinal condition has led to his nurse being hailed a ‘guardian angel’ and awarded a well-earned break!

Tracy Close, from Antrim, was nominated by 13-year-old patient Blake McCaughey for Dale Farm’s community goodness campaign.

The dairy brand has announced Gastroenterology nurse Tracy as winner of its recently launched ‘Sharing Goodness’ initiative, a six-week acts of kindness campaign to recognise all the good things happening in local communities.

After receiving thousands of nominations, Tracy was chosen as a winner following the heart-warming submission from her patient Blake McCaughey, who has spent two years in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Blake’s condition means that he cannot absorb nutrition through eating or drinking, so he will rely on total parenteral nutrition (TPN) for the foreseeable future, a method where fluids are carefully given into his vein to provide most of the nutrients he needs.

Blake recognised his ‘guardian angel’ and ‘NHS hero’ Tracy for her tireless work in looking after him and training his Mummy and Daddy to manage this procedure in under eight weeks.

Speaking about Tracy, Blake said: “What I love about Tracy most is she’s kind and does lots to help me deal with things, she talks to me an explains things so well.

“She’s held my hand and helped all my doctors do things when I’m not feeling brave enough.

“Tracy has been here a long time and all the kids she looks after think that she’s amazing.”

Dale Farm is sending Tracy and her partner to the Galgorm Resort and Spa, Ballymena, proving that good things really do happen to good people.

Not to forget about Blake, he will receive a special ice cream hamper from Dale Farm with all his favourite flavours!

Reflecting on the campaign, Aisling Bremner, Dale Farm said: “It’s been an incredible campaign so far– we’ve received thousands of nominations and heard countless stories of generosity and all-round goodness and we’re not even halfway there yet. Tracy and Blake’s inspirational story really stood out to us and we thought she truly deserved a much-needed break and to be recognised for the true hero that she is.”

On their mission to share goodness with local communities, for the next three weeks Dale Farm will continue to share the goodness in our community.

Dale Farm is giving away £500 worth of prizes every week as they uncover good stories and good deeds.

Nominate yourself or someone else by visiting www.sharinggoodnesseveryday.com – from healthcare workers, young volunteers and community workers to good neighbours, fantastic farmers and family heroes.

If you have a good story, Dale Farm wants to hear it. Follow the conversation online using #SharingGoodness.