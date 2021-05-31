Arson attack on dumper truck at old Adria site

POLICE in Strabane are appealing for information following an equipment fire on the old Adria site on Beechmount Avenue yesterday evening (Sunday 30 May).

At approximately 6pm, police received a report that a dumper truck had been set on fire in the area.

"Police attended the scene along with NIFRS and discovered that the truck had been set alight deliberately," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"This is being treated as arson and police are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area or who may have any information in relation to the incident to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 2044 of 30/05/21.

"A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"