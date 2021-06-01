Tuesday 1 June 2021 8:15
This week's front & back pages
Purchase your copy from the Digital News Stand link below:
Click here for Digital ePaper
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
New Mayor and Deputy Lord Mayor chosen for borough
Armagh slip into relegation play off
RICHARD BULLICK: Is it time to re-think the penalty kick?
High Moss came first with Jimmy
Armagh AC looking back and getting ready to move forward
Tandragee's Olivia goes professional
RICHARD BULLICK: Bad behaviour should have consequences
Girls in green ready for Six Nations
Jonathan Rea named Irish Motorcyclist of the Year for sixth time in a row
180 jobs are set to go at Thompson Aerospace.
The new Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Alderman Glenn Barr and Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Jackie Donnelly.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ulster Gazette
56 Scotch Street, Armagh
BT61 7DQ
Tel: 028 3752 2639