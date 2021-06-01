Thompson Aerospace jobs blow will have 'significant impact on families and local businesses'

Thompsons Aero Seating announced today that up to 180 jobs will be lost as a result of the impact the pandemic has had on the firm.

The redundancies will be over the three sites in Portadown and one in Banbridge.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “Thompson Aero Seating has today announced a redundancy programme with a proposed reduction of up to 180 jobs across its sites in Northern Ireland (three based in Portadown and one in Banbridge).

“It is with great regret that the company has taken this essential step, which is a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact it has had on the travel and airline industry and related market pressures.

“The company will continue to focus on winning new business as the market begins to slowly recover.

“As Thompson Aero Seating enters into a consultation period with those affected by this development, the company’s immediate priority is to support its employees at this time.”

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Kevin Savage said: "Today's announcement from Thompson Aero Seating depicts another devastating blow to our local and regional economy.

“I have no doubt that this news will have a significant impact on many families and additional local businesses, with far reaching consequences throughout the borough.

“This news reflects the global impact of Covid-19 on key business sectors such as manufacturing and engineering, which will have severe repercussions for other associated businesses within our local economy.

“I will be writing to the Northern Ireland Executive to ascertain what additional measures can be implemented immediately to support this sector and the families impacted by this news today.

“Council's Economic Development Department has enacted its redundancy protocol and is actively working with the Department for Communities and Invest Northern Ireland to assist.”