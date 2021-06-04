'Link' between arson attacks on cars in Banbridge

POLICE have appealed for information after two cars were set on fire in Banbridge this week.

Both incidents occurred in the Burn Brae area of the town, with the second of these incidents reported at around 1.40am today (Friday).

Some scorch damage was also caused to the front door of a house.

And on Wednesday morning, at about 1.15am, police received a similar report at a different address in Burn Brae.

Police say they believe the two incidents may be linked.

Appealing for information, Inspector Adam Ruston said: "At around 1:40am this morning (Friday, 4 June) police received a report that a car outside a property in the Burn Brae area was on fire.

"Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, however, along with damage caused to the car there was some scorch damage caused to the front door of the house.

"Earlier this week, at around 1:15am on Wednesday (2nd June) police received a report of a similar incident where a car was on fire in the same area, but at a different address.

"Again, while damage was caused to the vehicle, it is fortunate no one was injured. Both of these incidents are being treated as arson and, we believe, at this time, these incidents may be linked.



"Enquiries are ongoing, and I am appealing to anyone who has information about what happened, or who is responsible, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around these times, to call us on 101 and quote reference number 104 of 04/06/21."



A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/