A 19-year-old man has tragically died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Banbridge.



The collision, which was reported shortly after 1pm today (Tuesday), occurred at Foxleigh Fields, off the Old Newry Road, and involved a lorry.



Police attended the scene, where sadly, the man was pronounced dead.



Enquiries are ongoing, and police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 845 of 08/06/21.