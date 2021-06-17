Jet2 chief calls for two-dose travel freedom

WITH Government officials reportedly considering plans that will allow fully vaccinated people to avoid quarantine in their return from Amber list countries, Jet2 CEO Steve Heapy says vaccines can help open up international travel to amber list countries.

The CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said:

“This is very welcome news and should represent a meaningful restart to international travel in the very near future. The vaccination programme was designed to protect people from Coronavirus so that they can enjoy their freedoms once again. If people have received two doses of the vaccine and are still not allowed to travel overseas to enjoy their holidays, what is the purpose of the vaccination programme? The rollout has been a huge success, so it is time for us all to enjoy the benefits of that.

As well as vaccination rates, the UK Government has said that they are making decisions about international travel based on infection rates too. If this data is driving these decisions, then we believe that destinations such as Malta, the Balearic Islands and many islands in Greece should be open to holidaymakers from the UK.

At present, the UK remains largely grounded and our customers are left to look on with envy whilst the rest of Europe opens up. We look forward to flying again soon and will continue to work with the UK Government to achieve that.”