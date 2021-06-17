Call for the reopening of the Armagh to Dungannon railway

A TORRENT councillor has called on Mid-Ulster District Council to lobby for the reopening of the Armagh to Dungannon railway service.

Speaking at Mid-Ulster District Council’s monthly meeting, SDLP group leader, Councillor Malachy Quinn referenced a letter from the Infrastructure Minister, and his party colleague, Nichola Mallon MLA, concerning the potential reconnection of Strabane to the rail network.

Noting the Minister’s acknowledgement that the rail network “presents a unique opportunity to improve the sustainability of our transport operations” Cllr Quinn pondered how Mid-Ulster could potentially benefit from the Minister’s enthusiam for rail.

