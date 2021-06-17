Call for the reopening of the Armagh to Dungannon railway

Call for the reopening of the Armagh to Dungannon railway

A TORRENT councillor has called on Mid-Ulster District Council to lobby for the reopening of the Armagh to Dungannon railway service.
Speaking at Mid-Ulster District Council’s monthly meeting, SDLP group leader, Councillor Malachy Quinn referenced a letter from the Infrastructure Minister, and his party colleague, Nichola Mallon MLA, concerning the potential reconnection of Strabane to the rail network.
Noting the Minister’s acknowledgement that the rail network “presents a unique opportunity to improve the sustainability of our transport operations” Cllr Quinn pondered how Mid-Ulster could potentially benefit from the Minister’s enthusiam for rail.

Read the rail story in this week's Courier!

Click here for Digital ePaper

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639