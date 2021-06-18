History repeating itself at Armagh 'ticket trap'

AN Armagh man has hit out at roads officials and their explanation for ticketing a newly-arrived resident at Market Street - as he had fallen foul of the same ‘trap’ over three years ago.

The man, who did not wish to be named, contacted the Ulster Gazette after we reported on the plight of a motorist two weeks ago.

The woman had parked in a bay at Market Street, explaining that there was no indication that she would not leave her vehicle there.

She came back from visiting New Look to find a ticket and was informed that she was breaching regulations by parking in a loading bay.

The woman, who had only recently moved to the area from Lisburn, appealed the decision but lost.

She therefore paid the £45 rather than be hit with a £90 penalty for failing to settle up.

The irate shopper said the parking space, which was not marked for loading, was a “ticket trap”.

