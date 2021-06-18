ABC councillor resigns from DUP

The DUP has lost a councillor on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Portadown representative Darryn Causby has resigned from the party as the fall-out continues from the party's decision to nominate Paul Givan as First Minister, despite the wishes of the majority of MLAs and MPs not to do so.

That followed an announcement by Secretary of State Brandon Lewis that procedures were to be put in place for the implementation of Irish Language legislation.

Cllr Causby posted on Facebook: "Today I have informed the DUP that I have resigned from the party.

"At this stage I will continue to serve my community as an independent Councillor.

"I went because I felt very strongly about some of these issues politically. I am out of step with the party. Jeffrey Donaldson and everybody else are committed to devolution and that is up to them, but I just cannot reconcile it.

“Edwin [Poots] inherited a party that was already disintegrating and that is desperately sad. Those who disagreed with him, they couldn’t even publicly say they fully support his leadership.

"Dianne [Dodds] couldn’t do it, Jeffrey couldn’t do it and they undermined him from day one.

And Cllr Causby stated he did not believe it was possible for Stormont to continue as things stand, given two recent interventions from the Secretary of State.

“Obviously Edwin has resigned himself last night but that doesn’t change my position I don’t think the party will change. I think the party is irreparably damaged. I think Edwin inherited a mess," he said.

"I can’t see how on earth the Northern Ireland Assembly can continue as it is because the Secretary of State has now acted on two occasions to legislate over the heads of the Assembly on devolved matters.

"The DUP are very clearly in the frame. I can’t understand what the benefit is now of keeping the show on the road at Stormont.”