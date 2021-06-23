Call for town centre clean-up

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan has raised concern to Derry City and Strabane District Council and the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) regarding the amount of overgrown weeds in Strabane town centre and says these are a massive eyesore for local residents and visitors, and says that the issue must be immediately addressed.

Mr McCrossan commented: "Weeds in Strabane town have gotten out of control. They are a massive eyesore for residents and visitors alike and do nothing but ruin the image of the town centre.

“For the past number of years, Strabane town centre and it’s businesses have invested a lot in tidying up the area and making it more attractive to everyone.

"All this work is now going down the drain due to the council and DfI neglecting the town centre."

He added: "I have contacted and spoken to both council and DfI demanding that urgent action is taken.

"I have received a commitment that work will be undertaken this week and hope that the issue does not present again in the future."