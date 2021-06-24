Rostrevor blogger Rebekah holding hike to help readers ‘Become the Healthier You’

A LOCAL blogger is organising a group hike for people in the community to meet up and socialise while doing something active.

Rebekah Hughes from Rostrevor first started the 'Becoming the Healthier Me' blog on Instagram with the intention of documenting her progress at the gym and to share her journey with others.

But what started off as an ordinary fitness account has now become a platform for other people to open up about topics such as self-confidence, mental health and navigating their way through the dating world.

The blog focuses on progress over perfection and Rebekah's authentic posts are a breath of fresh air in contrast to the forced positivity we see so much of on social media today.

One of the most successful ventures to have come from the Becoming the Healthier Me blog is the 'Healthier Hike', giving Rebekah's followers a chance to meet up and socialise on group hikes.

The first few outings were a success but were sadly stopped due to the lockdown.

Now, Rebekah says she is organising for the Healthier Hike to make a return in July, adding: “It's a great way for people to meet new friends and have a laugh.

“I'm excited for it to start up again because I enjoy meeting the people who have been following along in person.”

If you're interested in taking part in the Healthier Hike, you can find more information on Instagram @Becomingthehealthier me. It's free to attend and Rebekah will be sharing more details once an official date has been set.

Read the full story in this week's Outlook, on sale now.