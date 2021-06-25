Get your teddies at the ready for church charity fundraiser!

ANNACLONE Parish Church want to give back and say thanks to the medical profession, as well as raising much needed funds for the upkeep and maintenance of the local Church of Ireland, set in the quaint Co Down village of Annaclone.

On Saturday 7th August 2021, the Church are inviting you and your family to join them for their 'Teddies 10 mile Step-Out' as they walk 10 miles to raise funds for the place of worship with a proportion of funds raised to be given to Air Ambulance NI.

The route will be the Scarva Towpath beginning at the Visitors Centre and will begin at 11am and everyone is welcome along and bring your teddy!

A spokesperson for the organisers said: "For the second year running, the church have chosen Air Ambulance NI as their charity partner, as this is an incredible service in the rural community, in which the church is set.

“Air Ambulance NI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance (NIAS), provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for the region. Serious or life-threatening situations can happen to anyone at anytime and on average, every single day in Northern Ireland, one individual finds themselves in desperate need of the Air Ambulance.

"What is not widely known is that AANI is a charity and each day costs in the region of £5,500 and £2m each year is needed to keep the service operational.

"We want to raise vital and much needed funds for Air Ambulance NI which will help keep their helicopter and medical team flying and more importantly saving lives."

If you want to sponsor the event, you can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/teddies-step-out or by phoning 077 5407 6759.