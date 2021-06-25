Loughbrickland doctor surgery lodges plans for large extension

THE HEALTH Centre in Loughbrickland is seeking to undergo an extension which will allow the practice to offer additional services to new and existing patients, writes Tammy-Lee Walsh.

The developments will include an extension to the Cupples, Huey and McCready Health Centre branch and will provide additional treatment rooms, a public waiting area, staff accommodation and associated ancillary services.

A spokesperson from the surgery told The Outlook they are currently awaiting the approval of their planning application which has already been submitted.

They added: “The Health and Social Care Board, Department of Health, and the Newry and District GP Federation have been working closely with our practice to implement changes in the delivery of primary care services.

“We look forward to introducing services such as physiotherapy, mental health workers and social workers on site at the practice.”

The developments will be overseen by Banbridge-based firm McAdam Stewart Architects.

There is no official date set for when the delevopments will start but it's hoped work will begin on the practice as soon as possible.

The Health Centre's spokesperson says: “Once planning permission is approved, the Practice will start work at the earliest opportunity to focus not only on managing ill health but also on addressing the physical, mental and social wellbeing of our patients.”