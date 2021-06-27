Principal Rhonda 'humbled' by MBE in Queen's Honours

A FORMER Markethill woman has said she is “honoured and humbled” to have been awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Rhonda Moles, who has been a school principal for the past 19 years, receives her gong for services to education.

And it was in the town of Markethill in her formative years where she first realised that she wanted to teach.

She would go on to dedicate her life to helping to shape young minds and endeavouring to make a difference and inspire, as she was in her early days in Co Armagh.

Her motivation? That, simply put, is thus: “I want every child to learn, to be active in their learning, to be happy, to achieve their full potential and to take the next step in education with confidence.”

Mrs Moles, who is the current principal of Cumran Primary School in Clough, attended Markethill Primary, before going on to the Armagh Girls’ High School. Upon completion of her secondary school years, she went to Stranmillis College, leaving in 1989, having graduated with a 2:1 Bachelor of Education Honours Degree, before going on to complete her Masters in Education with distinction in 1998.

This has paved the way for a very successful teaching career which has to date spanned 32 years, beginning out in Kilmalne Primary School in Bangor, Co Down, where she remained from 1989 until 1993, before moving to Strandtown Primary in Belfast.

A step along the promotional ladder beckoned and Mrs Moles became vice-principal of Donacloney Primary School, where she remained until 2002, when she took on her first principal’s role. This found her at the helm of Botanic Primary School in Belfast, where she stayed until 2007, until pastures new beckoned and she took up her current calling at Cumran PS in Clough.

Mrs Moles, who now lives in Waringstown with husband Adrian, and sons, 16-year-old Joshua, and Lukas (15), readily admits to having chosen her path in life while a child at Markethill.

And she is a frequent visitor too!

“I still have strong family connections to Markethill and visit my mum regularly throughout the week,” said Mrs Moles. “I still have many friends living in Markethill and have maintained close bonds with childhood friends from Markethill Primary.

“I always wanted to be a teacher and loved playing schools at home with my dolls from an early age. I would line my dolls up in a row, sometimes in the garden, sometimes in the house, and teach them as my class.

“I remember my Primary 4 teacher in Markethill Primary, Mrs Marshall, giving me pieces of her chalk to take home and write with on my chalkboard as I thought her chalk was better than that which we could buy in the shops! She had the ‘real chalk!’

“I also remember in Primary 1 I couldn’t pronounce my teacher’s name, Mrs Houston, when she was calling the roll in the mornings.

“She knew this worried me, so one day she simply didn’t call my name from that day forward. She knew I was there and marked me present rather than having me worrying unnecessarily. I always remember these acts of kindness and caring shown by these teachers and have modelled my own teaching and leadership on these principles.”

As well as being a school principal, Mrs Moles gives of her time to help others and encourage new teachers; as the citation is for ‘services to education’ in the plural, in the case of the former Markethill pupil-turned-principal these are plentiful.

She is an Associate Placement Assessor at Stranmillis College, working alongside lecturers, observing and assessing students on teaching placements etc, and, in her own words, “helping to guide the teachers of the future”.

Another role with the Education Authority sees her work as a mentor for first time principals, guiding and supporting them as they begin their principalship journeys.

Within the Education Training Inspectorate, she is an Associate Assessor, undertaking inspections in other schools, evaluating standards in primary education across Northern Ireland. She has also undertaken research with ETI to measure the impact of initiatives and provision in education, therefore contributing to the wider educational picture.

Mrs Moles explained: “I have had many opportunities to share my experience with other educationalists. I have spoken at numerous conferences in Northern Ireland, to others in the field of education, sharing my experiences of leadership in driving the school forward in areas such as ICT, Assessment and Data Analysis, Growth Mindset, Thinking Skills and Personal Capabilities.

“I have also presented at the Bett Conference in London, an International Conference, to educationalists from all over the world in how to lead a school to the forefront of technology and strive to always provide children with the opportunities that prepare them to take their place in the 21st Century.”

In terms of her own leadership she is inspired very much by the words of the 19th Century American philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson, whose advice is scribed upon her office wall...“Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”

Said Mrs Moles: “Throughout my career I have always been guided by this quote. I always make decisions based on what is best for our children, rather than following others and the path well-trod.

“I am prepared to take calculated risks, to think outside the box, to be creative and have the courage to lead where I think is best for the children.

“I was delighted to lead my current school, Cumran Primary, through two Outstanding Inspections.

“I want to thank the great team of staff that is with me and who walk the path beside me each day. I could not do it without them. I also value the support from the Board of Governors and parents.

“When I receive the award at Buckingham Palace I will be accepting it on behalf of the Cumran Community.

“Equally I could not do my job without the support of my family so it is fitting that they will also attend the ceremony in London.”

Looking back on her years in education, Mrs Moles has seen many changes, but she has never lost her love for the vocation, a seed first planted in Markethill, and nurtured at each of the schools in which she has been privileged to work.

“I am as passionate and enthusiastic now as when I started teaching,” she said. “I still want to drive the school forward and offer the children the best possible opportunities to learn.

“For me the best part of being a principal is that I feel I am very fortunate and privileged to have an influence in the lives of children and hence the adults of tomorrow.

“I love interacting with the children - chatting in the playground, through my monthly tea parties, school councils, and seeing them learn and develop.

“I love seeing the delight on their faces when they show me work they are proud of, or tell me their exciting news.”

Her own delight at delivering for children is shared by her family in her Royal recognition.

Husband and sons know it is well deserved.

“They are delighted for me and so proud,” added Mrs Moles.

“And I am very honoured and humbled to receive this MBE. I am delighted and it was totally unexpected!

“I have been privileged to work - and have an impact - within the wider education system at different levels for many years.”