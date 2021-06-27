WATCH: Two taken to hospital and property destroyed after Bessbrook fire

Two people including a firefighter have been taken to hospital and a property destroyed following a fire in Bessbrook.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service described the incident as "challenging".

They explained: "The fire spread rapidly from the rear of terraced properties at Camlough Park, Bessbrook due to two oil tanks rupturing.

"Other hazards included several gas cylinders involved in the fire exploding." Crews from Newry, Warrenpoint, Newtownhamilton and Portadown attended the scene with the fire being brought under control quickly following their arrival.

The NIFRS spokesperson continued, "Unfortunately one property was destroyed by fire and three other properties were damaged by heat and smoke.

"One resident was feeling unwell and taken to Daisy Hill, Hospital for a check-up and one Firefighter also was sent to hospital as a precaution."