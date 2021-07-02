Public urged to 'get the jab done’ at South Down weekend walk-in clinics

THE Department of Health has christened this weekend 'grab a jab' time as mobile vaccination clinics are coming to a number of locations in the South Down area.

This is part of a big push to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

Tomorrow (Saturday), a Southern Trust walk-in Covid vaccine clinic will be open at the Quays in Newry, beside Boots, from 9.30am – 3.30pm.

A South Eastern Trust vaccination bus will be at Castlewellan Community Centre, 32 Circular Road, Castlewellan, on Saturday from 11am-7pm.

On Sunday, it will be Newcastle’s turn, with the bus located at Donard Park Car Park from 11am-7pm.

Those attending these facilities must bring photographic ID and, where possible, their Health & Care number.

Further walk-in and mobile vaccination clinics will be held across Northern Ireland in the coming days.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I welcome these latest walk-in clinics, bringing the vaccine directly to the community.

“My message to anyone who hasn’t got their vaccine yet is simple – get the jab done. Vaccination protects you and others. It protects the most vulnerable in our community. To counter the spread of the Delta variant, we need to get first and second doses to as many people as possible in the coming weeks.

“Vaccination is our passport to better times and to getting back to normality.”

Anyone aged 18 and over can also book their first Pfizer dose at any of NI’s regional vaccination centres.

To book online go to: covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated

Appointments can also be made using the telephone service 0300 200 7813.