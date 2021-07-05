Police investigating serious assault on man

DETECTIVES are investigating the report of an assault of a man in Strabane on Sunday (July 4).

The assault occurred in the Meetinghouse Street area of the town in the early hours of Sunday morning and was subsequently reported to police.

Two persons have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remain in custody at this stage.

A police spokesperson said: "Investigations are continuing, and anyone who was in the area at the time, or may have any information that could assist detectives with their enquiries, is asked to call 101 quoting reference number CW 787 of 04/07/21.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via: http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at: http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"