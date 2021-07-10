Exhibition on the theme of silver & gold at Armagh Robinson Library

AS part of the celebrations for its 250th anniversary this year, Armagh Robinson Library has chosen the theme of silver and gold for the next temporary exhibition.

Using as its title the Turkish proverb ‘If speaking is silver, then listening is gold’, the exhibition highlights books from the Library’s own collections on silver and gold, alongside silver objects.

For over 6,000 years silver and gold have been used for many different purposes. Money, jewellery, ornaments and eating utensils, amongst others, have been made from these precious metals.

Three examples from the Library’s examples include an 18th century manuscript of a work published in 1580 by Lazarus Ercker, Master of the Mint in Prague, a 15th century Book of Hours with golden illustrations, and a silver medal to commemorate the opening of the Library in 1771. 

