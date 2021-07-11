Man arrested over fatal hit and run

A man in his 40s has been arrested by Gardaí investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision in Lifford in the early hours of this morning.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Letterkenny Garda Station.

"Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to come forward and for those with video footage (including dash cam) from the scene and along this route to make it available to investigators.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station 074 9167116 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111," a spokesperson for Gardaí said.