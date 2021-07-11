PAUL WATTERS: Basa fillet with a cos lettuce, mixed leaf radish, dill salad, croutons and pickled sage

Ingredients

4 basa filets

1 /2 bunch of picked dill

1 /2 bunch of picked sage

1 6inch baguette

1 2 radish (sliced)

2 red onions (sliced into rings)

16 cherry tomatoes (halved)

1 packet of dorittos(desired flavour crumbed)

8 baby cucumber(sliced)

1 cos lettuce (washed and rough chopped)

1 packet of mixed leaf salad

Salt and pepper

2 drizzle of olive oil

First of all prepare the salad. Add all the ingredients together in a large bowl, except the fish.

Season with salt and pepper and add one drizzle of olive oil and mix well and arrange on a large plate. Keep a few onion rings for garnish along with a few picked sage leaves.

Heat a large pan on the stove add a drizzle of the remaining olive oil add in the fish season with salt and pepper and allow to cook for three minutes on one side flip over and repeat (my tip - once you flip the fish add a knob of butter this will help enrich flavour and colour your fish).

Transfer to the top of the salad add a few of the sliced red onion and picked sage and drizzle a little of the melted butter over the fish and salad and serve.

