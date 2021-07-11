Woman dies following hit and run in Lifford

Gardaí at Letterkenny are appealing for witnesses following a fatal hit and run traffic collision in Lifford this morning (Sunday, July 11).

At approximately 2.45am Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of a traffic collision on the N15 at Townparks, Lifford.

A female pedestrian (34) was taken from the scene by Ambulance to University Hospital Letterkenny where she was later pronounced dead.

It’s understood the pedestrian was struck by a white van that failed to remain at scene. The van and its driver have yet to be located by investigating Gardaí.

Traffic diversions are in place and the scene has been preserved for examination by scenes of crime officers and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination, Gardaí said.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to the driver of the van to come forward.

Investigating Gardaí are also appealing to those with video footage (including dash cam) from the scene and along this route to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station 074 9167116 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Local councillor Gary Doherty said: "My heartfelt thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the poor woman who was killed in a hit and run incident in Lifford early this morning.

"The entire community has woken this morning in a state of shock at this tragic news and we cannot imagine what her poor family are going though at this moment."