Police probe terrifying hijacking incidents

DETECTIVES investigating a report of a hijacking and a number of attempted hijackings in Magheramason are appealing for information.

Police say they received a report last night (Monday), July 12, that the the female driver of a white Peugeot had her car hijacked as she drove along Victoria Road.

The incident occurred just before 10.55pm. Police say the male involved in the incident is the same man involved in a number of attempted hijackings on the same night.

He is described as being around 6' tall, of a skinny build with dark hair and wore dark-coloured clothing.

Appealing for witnesses, police said they are keen to establish the movements of a white Vauxhall Insignia which was also at the scene.

The incidents are also believed to be connected a collision and hijacking attempt in Derry/Londonderry.

The Peugeot was reported as being on fire on Temple Road in Strathfoyle at 4.25am today (Tuesday), July 13.

Detective Sergeant Connolly said: "All of these incidents were distressing for those involved, and we are thankful no one suffered any physical injuries.

"As our enquiries continue, we are working to establish how the Vauxhall Insignia came to be at the scene and if it had been hijacked.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have captured the movements of both the white Vauxhall Insignia and the white Peugeot 2008 from 10.30pm onwards.

"We are also asking anyone who has information about any of these incidents to call our detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 2585 of 12/07/212."

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via:

www.psni.police.uk/makeareport<http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org