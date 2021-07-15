Walk in vaccination clinic set for Tyrone v Donegal match

THE Western Trust is set to run a “walk in” Covid-19 Vaccination clinic at this weekend’s Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship match between Tyrone and Donegal at Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

The pop-up clinic will run on Sunday, July 18, between 12 noon and 5pm at the St Michael’s Scout Hall, adjacent to the main entrance to Brewster Park.

The clinic is open to all Northern Ireland residents over 18 and will administer first jabs of the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine only on a first come, first served basis.

Anyone wishing to take advantage of the clinic and receive their first jab should bring along photographic ID, proof of address and their Health and Care Number (HCN) if possible.

Please note there will be no walk-in facility to receive second doses at the mobile walk-in clinics.

Supporting the operation of the clinic at the match on Sunday, Tyrone co-manager Feargal Logan said: “As joint manager of Tyrone I would encourage Tyrone fans to make use of the pop-up Covid Vaccine clinic at this weekend’s match. I have had my vaccine to help protect my friends and family. Remember every vaccination brings us closer to doing the things that we love.”

Speaking ahead of Sunday, Western Trust Head of Health Improvement, Seamus Ward, said: “We have been delighted with the response from the public to our mobile walk in clinics so far. It shows us that there is still a great appetite within our community for the vaccine and it is great to see so many young people in the 18-39 age bracket taking this opportunity to get their first dose.”

“We want to build on that momentum and that is why the Trust is organising clinics across the Western Trust area, as we feel it is important to provide access to people at times and places that are convenient to them, like the match between Tyrone and Donegal on Sunday.

“We hope that by providing pop up clinics at events like this, we can ensure more of our population have access to the vaccine to help us in the fight against Covid-19.”

Those wishing to organise a second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine can either walk in to one of the Western Trust’s three Mass Vaccination Centres located at Foyle Arena L/Derry, Omagh Leisure Centre and the Lakeside Leisure Centre, Enniskillen - providing the required interval of six weeks has passed since the date of the first jab, or book an appointment online.

Anyone requiring a second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine is being advised to arrange to visit their local Community Pharmacy or the SSE Arena to arrange their vaccination, as long as the required eight week period has passed since receipt of the first dose.

The roll out is part of ongoing efforts by the Western Trust to encourage people aged over 18 years old to get vaccinated by making the vaccination process more accessible and convenient.

The Trust would also remind everyone over 18 that if you don’t want to risk waiting at a walk in session you can make a scheduled appointment at one of our Mass Vaccination Centres directly by visiting the online booking portal https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/; or by calling the regional booking line on 0300 200 7813 from Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm.”

If you are planning to attend one of our Mass Vaccination Centres, please do not do so if you:

- Are currently unwell with a high temperature or fever

- Have had a first positive test for COVID-19 in the last 28 days

- You have been advised to self-isolate

- Had any vaccine (including flu) in the last seven days.

Anyone attending a walk in clinic at one of the Western Trust Mass Vaccination Centres is reminded to wear a face covering (unless exempt for medical reasons), adhere to social distancing rules and bring along their Health and Care Number (HCN) and ID if possible.

If attending a pre-booked appointment, we would also request bringing the booking reference number.