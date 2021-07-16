Covid-19 - Fri 16th July Figures

Friday 16 July 2021 18:00
The NI Department of Health dashboard shows no further coronavirus related deaths and 1380 new positive test results.
There are two covid patients in ICU, one of which is being ventilated.
