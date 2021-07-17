Mums-to-be voice anger over Trust visiting changes

The Southern Trust has provided an update after concerned parents-to-be voiced their anger at changes to visiting.

As we reported last night, due to increasing cases of Covid-19 within the community, the Trust announced that visiting was to be suspended from 9pm last night (Friday).

An exception was to be made for end of life visiting.

It lead to hundreds of angry comments from relatives of patients and notably from expectant mothers.

One said, “So my partner is able to go to the pub with other people or go to sporting events but can't come and sit with me after I've had our baby? What's the point in the vaccine if we are continuing to go backwards?”

The friend of another mum-to-be said that the decision was “unbelievably ridiculous”.

She added, “My 23 year old friend, first time mother should not be given this information two weeks before she’s due to give birth.”

Appealing to the Trust to “do better”, she further stated: “Women deserve more than this.”

This afternoon the Trust posted an update on social media.

One birth partner is allowed to attend the 12-week booking scan, as is the case for the 20-week anomaly scan or any other high risk scan.

Meanwhile, in the delivery room, the post states that “one birth partner can attend when you are transferred to [the] Delivery Suite or Midwifery Led Unit; they can stay for the birth and until you and your baby is transferred to the maternity ward.”

