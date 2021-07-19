Kind-hearted Ballymagorry sisters lose their long locks to help others

MOST young girls love having long hair and so did sisters Zara and Isla Craig, but the kind-hearted and brave schoolgirls were willing to give away much of their lovely hair to help others.

Following on in their big sister Amara's footsteps, Zara (9) and Isla (6), from Ballymagorry, recently donated their beloved locks to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss.

As well as donating their hair, they also raised over £1,100 for the charity thanks to kind donations on a fundraising page.

Zara had 15 inches taken off her hair while Isla had 16 inches chopped off.

"Zara and Isla decided to grow their hair for the Little Princess Trust to help others who had lost their own hair due to illness," their proud mum Laura said.

"Zara and Isla decided last March that they would like to do this as all hairdressers were closed, so they followed the 'Let it Grow' campaign."

The big day was Friday, May 28, with the brave siblings excitedly undergoing the 'big chop'.

Laura continued: "Gillian McDermott from Hair Clinique, cut the girls hair with donations of 15 inches and 16 inches of hair.

"I was bursting with pride as they donated so much of their beautiful hair to help others.

"In order for the Little Princess Trust to make and supply these wigs, we decided to set-up a Justgiving page hoping to raise £150 which would cover the cost of fitting a wig.

"To date, we have raised £1,113 which now covers the cost of two complete wigs.

"We just can't believe it. We are so grateful for everyone's support and generosity.

"We want to say a massive thank-you to everyone who has donated."

The charity provide real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other conditions.

Since 2006, it has provided more than 8,000 wigs and have given grants totalling more than £7 million towards research projects focussed on finding more effective treatments for childhood cancers.

To find out more about the work of the Little Princess Trust or to become involved in fundraising, visit:

https://www.littleprincesses.org.uk/