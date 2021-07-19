Pop-up vaccine clinic in Strabane with evening slots in Omagh

RESIDENTS of Strabane and surrounding areas have this week the opportunity to get their first dose COVID vaccine this Tuesday (July 20) when the Western Trust host a pop-up vaccination clinic at the Alley Theatre in the town.



The clinic, which will run from 4pm to 8pm, will operate on a first come, first served basis, with a limited number of slots available.

The mobile clinic will administer first jabs of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine only.



Anyone wishing to take advantage of the clinic and receive their first jab should bring along photographic ID, proof of address and their Health and Care Number (HCN) if possible.



Meanwhile locals who are working or are busy during the day will also have the opportunity to visit the mass vaccination centre at Omagh Leisure Centre on Thursday evening (July 22), which will remain open until 8pm.



This walk-in clinic at Omagh Leisure Centre will administer first dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, or second dose Pfizer vaccines for anyone who missed their original appointment.



The roll-out is part of ongoing efforts by the Western Trust to encourage people aged over 18 years old to get vaccinated by making the vaccination process more accessible and convenient.



Full details of the Western Trust’s vaccination programme, including walk-in and pop-up clinic details can be found at bit.ly/WTCOVID19Vaccination



The Trust would also remind everyone over 18 that if you don’t want to risk waiting at a walk in session you can make a scheduled appointment at one of our mass vaccination centres directly by visiting the online booking portal: https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/

Or, by calling the regional booking line on 0300 200 7813 from Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm.