Temporary suspension of bulky waste service
DERRY City and Strabane District Council has advised that due to operational issues, further bookings for the Bulky Waste service, for this week (week commencing July 19), have been temporarily suspended.

The council spokesperson however advised that confirmed bookings will be completed and have asked that items are left at the collection point, as scheduled.

"Anyone with any issues or concerns are urged to get in touch with our team on 028 71374107," she added.

