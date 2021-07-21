Lack of Covid health workers payment by Health Minister 'unacceptable'

A CALL has been made for the Health Minister to urgently make the £500 Covid recognition payment to health and social care staff.

Robin Swann announced back in January his department would make a payment to all members of staff.

However, the payment is still yet to be made.

And Sinn Fein MLA John O'Dowd said such a long wait was “unacceptable”.

The Upper Bann representative said: “Health and social care workers have been at the forefront of the fightback against the pandemic and it is unacceptable that they are still waiting for the £500 Covid recognition payment.

“These staff have been working on the frontline under very challenging circumstances and have literally saved lives.

“This recognition payment was announced in January and it is now July; that is much too long for these hard-pressed workers, particularly those on low pay.

“They don't have a date when the payment is due.

“The health minister now needs to act. There can be no more excuses; it is now time for this payment to be processed so that these workers can get the recognition they deserve.”