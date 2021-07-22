Eight-year-old boy injured in Newcastle collision

Police in appeal for information following incident on Dundrum Road

Eight-year-old boy critical after Newcastle collision
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD boy is being treated in hospital after being involved in a collision with a van last night (Wednesday) in Newcastle.

Police are appealing for information following the collision on the Dundrum Road.

Shortly after 7pm, a report was received that a child had been involved in a collision with a van.

The boy was taken to hospital, where he remains.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage that could help with enquiries, is asked to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number 1838 of 21/07/21.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ 

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639