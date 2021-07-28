Assembly hears of need for more social housing builds in West Tyrone

OVER 1,100 people currently awaiting social housing allocations in West Tyrone are in 'housing stress'.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey disclosed the figure on the floor of the Assembly during ministerial question time.

She was asked by West Tyrone SDLP MLA., Daniel McCrossan for "for her assessment of the social housing waiting lists" in the constituency.

Ms Hargey revealed that as of March 31, this year, a total of 1,809 applicants were on the common waiting list for the allocation of a social home in West Tyrone area.

Of those, 1,105 are deemed to be in housing stress, she confirmed.

It was recently revealed that the five year Housing Needs Assessment covering the period 2020-25 for West Tyrone is 540 units.

Strabane has the highest projected need (276) followed by Omagh (154).

Commenting on the statistics for the constituency. Minister Hargey said: "While 219 homes have been allocated over the past year, I am acutely aware that there is a shortage in the supply of homes, and that needs to be addressed.

"To do so, I have set out an ambitious, long-term plan to increase the supply of social and affordable housing and reduce housing stress.

"However, those plans will take time to come to fruition, and whilst I share the concerns about the numbers waiting for a home, the projected outcome of my plans is about ensuring that the supply of social homes can meet the increase in demand."

She continued: "The protection of the social homes that we have is also crucial. It must be ensured that they can be maintained, and, ultimately, that the Housing Executive is revitalised in such a way that it is able to access borrowing to sustain itself and, going forward, new builds. In the shorter term, the new build programme is the key action that we can take.

"One of my priorities is to enhance investment and increase social homes. That resulted in achieving 2,403 starts last year.

"That was the largest number of units in the past 10 years. I have also secured an increase of £162 million in the 2021-22 Budget for the social housing development programme, with a target of starting a minimum of 1,900 homes in this year.

"I am aware from the Housing Executive that the current projected need for West Tyrone is a further 560 new social homes between now and 2025.

"The Housing Executive is committed to working with housing associations to bring forward new social home proposals in the time ahead."

Minister Hargey said 179 new social housing units are under construction in the West Tyrone area.

Responding, Mr McCrossan described the figures as "stark".

"It is an issue that needs to be tackled. Obviously, I welcome the recent developments regarding new builds, particularly for the Adria site in Strabane," he continued.

"That will alleviate pressure on that side of the constituency. That said, there is a serious issue regarding the provision of bungalows in social housing stock, and that is not specific to West Tyrone.

"There is no availability of ground-floor accommodation for elderly or disabled people in constituencies such as mine.

"What is the Minister for Communities doing to tackle that very serious issue and to ensure that those in need have access to suitable housing?"

Ms Hargey said the social housing development programme is based on the housing need presented.

"There are percentage targets for the provision of bungalows, but we have a focus on building homes for life — homes that people can grow with," she added.

"We want to look at that in new builds, going forward. I also touched on the fact that we are progressing a housing supply strategy as part of the wider revitalisation agenda.

"Again, we are taking evidence around that. The consultation is open, and there has been a call for evidence. I encourage people to take part in it.

"As part of the supply strategy, we are also working with local councils on land, and we are looking at councils' growth targets, within their local development plans, for population changes and trends over the next 20, 30 and 40 years.

"All of that will be part of the housing programme and the supply of social homes, and we will look at other offers around intermediate housing and those who want to do co-ownership. We are taking forward all of that as part of the revitalisation programme.

"As I said, I want to present those firm proposals to the Executive before the end of this mandate. A programme board has been set up between the department and the Housing Executive.

"We will be working with the Housing Executive, and staff will be working with trade unions.

"We will be working with housing experts as we start to bring forward firmed-up actions to deal with the housing crisis."