Minister condemns online abuse of RCM leader

Health Minister Robin Swann has strongly condemned online abuse targeted at the chief executive of the Royal College of Midwives, Gill Walton.

The social media abuse came after the RCM chief executive had encouraged pregnant women to come forward for vaccination against Covid-19.

Mr Swann stated: “This vile abuse is frankly appalling and is sadly becoming all too commonplace.

“I want to take this opportunity to express my solidarity with Gill Walton and to thank her for encouraging vaccination. It is very important that pregnant women get the jab.

“There should be no place in public debate for abusive behaviour or bogus conspiracy theories. We have to be better than this. I stand with Gill.”