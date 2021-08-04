First doses to be made available for 16 and 17 year-olds

THE Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has recommended that COVID-19 vaccine first doses be provided to all 16 and 17 year-olds.

This recommendation will be implemented in Northern Ireland.

From this Friday, NI’s regional vaccination centres will be providing walk-in Pfizer first jabs for 16 and 17 year-olds.

For those in this age group who prefer to book, an online booking platform will be available in the coming days.

The pop-up walk-in vaccination clinics being held across NI will also provide Pfizer first doses to 16 and 17 year-olds from Friday.

ID and proof of date of birth will be required when attending a regional vaccination centre or walk-in vaccination clinic for the jabs.

Health Minister Robin Swann stated: “I welcome the latest advice from JCVI and have asked my officials to ensure it is fully implemented in Northern Ireland as quickly as possible.

“When formulating advice in relation to childhood immunisations, JCVI has consistently held that the main focus of its decision should be the benefit to children and young people themselves, weighed against any potential harms from vaccination to children and young people.

“JCVI are an independent, expert Committee who have thoroughly assessed a wide range of evidence. It is important that we continue to follow their advice.”

The regional vaccination centres are:

SSE Arena, 2 Queens Quay, Belfast

Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast

Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Trostan Avenue, Ballymena

South Lake Leisure Centre, 1 Lake Road, Craigavon

The Foyle Arena, 2 Limavady Road,

Omagh Leisure Centre, Old Mountfield Road, Omagh

Lakeland Forum, Broadmeadow, Enniskillen

Details of the latest walk-in clinics are listed here: www.health-ni.gov.uk/news/how-get-your-jab-3