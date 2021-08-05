Caution urged ahead of potential extreme weather

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, has asked the public to be cautious ahead of possible heavy rain and thunderstorms heading into the weekend.

Showers or longer periods of rain are expected over today, Friday and Saturday, with some likely to be heavy and accompanied by local thunderstorms, which could lead to some torrential downpours.

The Met Office have also issued a thunderstorm warning for each of the three days.

Mayor Warke said that council officers will continue to work with all multi-agency partners to assess the situation, and that anyone who becomes affected by a​ny potential extreme weather should contact the flood helpline for assistance.

"We are simply asking everyone to be vigilant and to be prepared for any heavy rainfall and bad weather that may be heading our way over these next few days.

"As a council we will be keeping a very close eye on the situation, and we will be working with our partner agencies, community groups, and with the public to ensure that measures and plans are in place to combat any potential issues.

"If there is any impact on council services and facilities, these will be published through our social media platforms so I would ask everyone to keep a close eye on those. There, you can also find all the important information and contact numbers for required resources.

"Please be cautious if you are travelling on our roads, and if you are in danger don't hesitate to contact the emergency services for assistance."

The Flooding Incident Line is available on 0300 2000 100.