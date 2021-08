The Glenshane Road, between Castledawson and Dungiven, remains closed following a serious two vehicle road traffic collision earlier this morning (Monday 9th August).

Diversions are in place at the junction of Tobermore Road and Glenshane Road, with traffic being diverted through Maghera, and at the junction of Garvagh Road and Main Street, Dungiven, and also at the junction of Lisnamuck Road and Lisnamuck Hill.