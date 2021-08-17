Enquiries ongoing into early morning house fire in Coleraine

THE cause of an early morning fire this morning in the Chapel Square area of Coleraine is 'under investigation.'

Firefighters were called to the incident at around 1.30am on Tuesday.

Two appliances from Coleraine Fire Station and one appliance from Portstewart Fire Station attended the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

"Police received a report of a fire at a property in the Chapel Square area of Coleraine at 1:35am this morning (Tuesday, August 17)," said a spokesperson.

"Enquiries are ongoing and there are no further details at this stage."