Rea of sunshine

World Superbike champion gets first road bike after finally passing his motorcycle test

Rea of sunshine
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

DESPITE winning the World Superbike Championship six times on the bounce, Jonathan Rea only recently passed his UK motorcycle test.

Unsurprisingly, the 34-year-old was successful at his first attempt and has now acquired his first road bike - a Kawasaki Z900RS.

The Ballyclare man’s first ride on his new machine was along the beautiful Northern Ireland coast road, including a spin along the beach at Downhill.

Rea was waved off on his maiden journey by Laurence Ferguson, proprietor of Coleraine Kawasaki who supplied the new bike, and Stephen Mills of Moto Training who guided the WSBK champion through his road test.  

“I am so happy and proud to have passed my motorcycle test," said the six times world champion.

“It’s been something I have wanted to do for such a long time but with my sporting commitments and busy calendar it has been tough.”

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639