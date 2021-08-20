Call for reopening of Electoral Offices

COUNCILLORS have called for the reopening of electoral offices to assist local people to register to vote.

The electoral register in Northern Ireland is being updated and a canvass is underway.

During the monthly meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sinn Féin's Sandra Duffy said the lack of a face-to-face space for people to register makes the electoral process difficult for many, with the only office now in Belfast.

She proposed a motion reading that council "recognise the detrimental impact that wiping the electoral register will have on our citizens, denying them their democratic right, by removing them without consent from the electoral register."

It continued: "This council has a duty to its electorate to ensure we have an electoral process that is open, transparent and accessible. This needs to start with the electoral register.

"We have already seen our city have its Electoral Office removed, leaving a deficit for our citizens. This council calls on the Electoral Office to reopen its Derry office to adequately service the people of this city and district.

"In the absence of this the electoral office should ensure that all available resources are directed towards ensuring that all citizens are enrolled on the electoral register and that council will offer its services in whatever capacity is necessary to ensure our residents are not disenfranchised."

At the meeting, councillors spoke of the low uptake of re-registration in the Foyle and West Tyrone constituencies.

There was cross-party support for councillor Duffy's motion.

Ulster Unionist councillor, Alderman Derek Hussey, proposed an amendment to the motion to include a call for the reopening of the Omagh electoral office.

"Reference has already been made to the percentage figures for both constituencies of Foyle and West Tyrone," he said.

"The former Strabane District Council area is part of West Tyrone and our Electoral Office was in Omagh.

"We face exactly the same thing in the southern part of the council area. I agree with the total direction of the motion which is to do everything to ensure that registration - or re-registration can be effected in an as easy and efficient way as possible.

"I know that I've had difficulty not getting myself re-registered but assisting other people, particularly via the online system which at times with glitches has been difficult.

"There's the hard copy re-registration which isn't as bad but it's getting people to realise that they need to re-register.

"I have been assured by the Electoral Office when I made contact with them that at some stage they intend to have personnel who will follow-up on those who have not registered.

"Every effort needs to be made to ensure that those who wish to go on to the register have that opportunity to do so and that it can be done efficiently, effectively and more importantly before the electoral register is actually going to be needed come upcoming elections."

The SDLP's Steven Edwards added his support for the amendment

"As a party, we campaigned to try to keep Omagh open and as Alderman Hussey willl know, one of the reasons why they closed Omagh office is because they were saying more people are registering online.

"But as we have seen time and time again, our rural communities - especially in the wider Derg area - broadband is a luxury for many.

"The Omagh office was a valuable resource to rural communities before it was taken away."

The substantive motion was supported by all councillors.