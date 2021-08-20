Theft of wreaths from Strabane cenotaph 'extremely hurtful' - RBL chairman

POLICE in Strabane are investigating a hate crime following the theft of wreaths from the cenotaph in Strabane.

A number of wreaths and floral tributes, some which had only recently been laid, were stolen from the war memorial on the Derry Road sometime last week.

Speaking on behalf of the Royal British Legion (RBL) Strabane branch, chairman Ivan Buchanan said the "despicable act" has caused much hurt.

"On behalf of the Royal British Legion Strabane branch it saddens me deeply to learn that even in today’s society of 2021 the theft and burning of poppy wreaths remains a common occurrence," he said.

"In recent days poppy wreaths and floral tributes, laid to commemorate all of the fallen on this island both North and South, have been removed from the local cenotaph on Derry Road.

"This is a despicable act and extremely hurtful to all who pay their respects there.

"The PSNI have been informed and have stated they are currently in the process of an evidence-gathering operation into this unauthorised removal."

Over the weekend, poppy wreaths have been placed on and burned on bonfires within the council area, Mr Buchanan continued.

He added: "These are disgraceful and thoughtless acts and are not representative of the majority of our society but instead represent an insignificant, susceptible and ill-informed segment of society cajoled by shadowy figures intent on dragging the next generation into the past.

"We must all garner the confidence to challenge, dissuade and educate the next generation that this is wrong and wholly unacceptable."

The chairman urged: "I hope that you will all join myself and the members of Strabane RBL in this educational process and also join with us in widespread condemnation of acts such as this."

The theft has also been condemned by DUP member of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Maurice Devenney.

"I totally condemn this behaviour," he said. "There is no place in society for stealing poppy wreaths.

"As we have seen over this last number of days, a number of poppy wreaths have appeared on bonfires especially in the city of Londonderry.

"That has to be condemned along with the other graffiti regarding PSNI officers.

"Three or four wreaths were stolen and I know that one was a Centenary wreath, which was left recently by the local Orange Lodge."

Alderman Devenney said he believed that a wreath may have been placed on the bonfire in the city.

"The local RBL and Orange lodge members are totally disappointed, as are the general public," he continued.

‘Disgusted’

"No one wants to see this kind of behaviour and people are disgusted that the cenotaph has been targeted in this way, as they about the graffiti that has appeared on bonfires over the weekend."

Alderman Devenney, who is also chair of the local Policing and Community Safety Partnership, urged those responsible to reflect on their actions.

"It's totally disrespectful. When these wreaths are laid, they are very sombre moments," he said.

"When you look at the poppy wreath, every side fought very, very proudly alongside one another.

"I would urge anyone with any information at all to pass it on to the PSNI."

Appealing for information, a police spokesperson said: "Police received a report of theft in the Derry Road area of Strabane on Monday, August 16.

"At 2.20pm on Monday afternoon, it was reported that three or four wreaths had been removed from a war memorial in the area. It is believed that the wreaths were taken sometime within the last week.

"The incident is being treated as a hate crime, and police are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area, or who may have any information which might assist them with their enquiries, to call 101 quoting reference number 1059 16/08/21.

"A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."