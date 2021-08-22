'Big Jab Weekend' continues as centres reopen

THE Western Trust's mass vaccination centres have reopened today (Sunday) to first doses as part of the Department of Health’s 'Big Jab Weekend' initiative.

Centres at Foyle Arena and Lakeland Forum in Enniskillen are offering the last chance for over 18s to get their first dose and are operating until 7pm.

Yesterday it was revealed that across both centres as well as Omagh Leisure Complex - which is closed to day - a total of 2,085 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered.

"2,085 total vaccines administered today (Saturday) across our three centres, 1,520 first doses," a spokesperson for the Trust said.

"We are blown away by the response from the public and give huge thanks and praise to the amazing effort of our staff."

The spokesperson added:"Priority will be given to first dose walk-ins over second dose walk-ins.

"Those seeking their second dose as a walk-in should delay until next week when we have plenty of slots available.

"However, if you are booked in to receive your second dose at our centres tomorrow then please do attend for your appointment and you will be seen."

Full details on the Trust's Vaccination Programme are available here: bit.ly/WTCOVID19Vaccination

Don’t miss out on the Big Jab Weekend - that’s the message for the second and final day of the special vaccination promotion.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “The first day has been very encouraging. It has been great to see so many young people coming forward to get protected from COVID-19.

“To anyone still holding back, my message is simple – don’t be left behind. Please head to one of our mass vaccination clinics or mobile pop-up clinics today.

“Vaccination protects you and the people around you and it opens doors to normality.”

The Big Jab Weekend promotion sees Northern Ireland’s mass vaccination centres once again offering walk-in first jabs for all adult age groups.

That’s on top of ongoing vaccinations at walk-in pop-up clinics across Northern Ireland, and by appointment at participating community pharmacies.

The Big Jab Weekend will be the last chance for anyone aged 18 and over to get their first jab at a mass vaccination centre.