Victoria Bridge traffic calming measures to be re-assessed

TRAFFIC calming measures are to be reassessed in Victoria Bridge following concerns about speeding traffic.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon was recently pressed on the issue by West Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA., Maolíosa McHugh.

He said local people are concerned about the speed of vehicles travelling through the village, particularly Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs).

The Minister has now agreed to mandate officials within the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to reassess of the adequacy of the current traffic calming measures on the Fyfin and Melmount Roads in the village following his representations.

"My department receives many request for traffic calming schemes and an extensive priority list for new schemes is in place," Ms Mallon said.

"Under the current assessment process, it is likely that roads that already have some traffic calming measures, such as the Fyfin and Melmount Roads in Victoria Bridge, may not score as highly as the many other locations that do not currently include any traffic calming features.

"However I have asked my officials to reassess the traffic calming measures on the Fyfin and Melmount roads and to inform you of the outcome."

Welcoming the development, Mr McHugh said: "On the back of ongoing concerns from local about the continuing dangers being posed by speeding HGV motor vehicle traffic in this residential area I submitted a question to the Minister asking her department to re-assess the ‘adequacy’ of the existing traffic calming measures in the village.

“In her response, the Minister indicated that roads with pre-existing traffic calming may not score as highly as those that have none currently,

“However, I welcome the fact that she has now mandated her officials to reassess traffic calming measures on the Fyfin and Melmount Roads and hopefully any shortcomings in the measures can be identified and rectified."