NI Water commitment over pollution issue in Sion Mills

A WEST Tyrone MLA has welcomed a commitment to addressing a pollution issue in Sion Mills.

Sinn Féin's Maolíosa McHugh said he has received the commitment from NI Water to action measures to to try and alleviate a problem of pollution from a watercourse that has developed at Ricardo’s Wood.

He said: “I have been making representations, on behalf of residents of Ricardo’s Wood in the village, to both the NI Environmental Agency and NI Water about the discharge of effluent into a watercourse at the development which is not only foul smelling but which has been attracting rats.

“Following correspondence with both agencies on the matter since June, I welcome the commitment I have now received from NI Water that, pending further inquiries to ascertain if any miss-connections are causing the pollution, it has now identified a small number of specific issues in the area that they will investigate in the interim, and it is possible that they may help to relieve the problem in the shorter term.

“NI Water has promised an update on completion of these initial works which it anticipates will be in approximately three months’ time."

He added: "I will continue to liaise with both agencies to ensure that the causes of this pollution are fully addressed."