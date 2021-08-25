Vandalised water safety equipment replaced

by Ciara Maguire

LIFE-saving equipment along the Strabane Canal walk, which had been vandalised, has been replaced.

A total of four Balcan Emergency Life Lines (BELL) were found to have been destroyed at the popular beauty spot earlier this month, with the PSNI continuing to investigate the criminal damage.

The vandalism caused widespread anger and a warning that lives are being put at risk due to the interference with the equipment.

Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), alongside partners in the Community Rescue Service (CRS) Western District acted swiftly to replace the damaged equipment.

"There should be zero tolerance to tampering with and vandalising these lifesaving devices.

"We will continue to work in partnership to enhance the safety of our waterways," a PCSP spokesperson said.

Ivan Barr, District Commander, Community Rescue Service, has appealed to those responsible to think about the consequences of their actions.

"Despite the best efforts of PCSP, CRS and the community as a whole to ensure the health and well-being of those utilising our waterways, there are still some people who think it is okay to play Russian Roulette with the lives of others through the vandalism of this vital life- saving equipment.

"This foolhardiness is going to cost someone their life. We are constantly appealing to those responsible to wise up," he said.

"It will be too late when they ruin their own life by causing the death of another by their unwelcome and irresponsible actions."

The chair of Derry and Strabane PCSP also expressed his dismay at the vandalism.

Sperrin councillor, Alderman Maurice Devenney stated: "I am shocked and dismayed that important life-saving equipment was vandalised.

"The water safety equipment located along the Strabane Canal is there for the safety of all users and this senseless destruction defies all comprehension.

"The PCSP has worked with a number of groups over the past years to enhance the safety of all our waterways and I cannot understand the point of tampering and vandalising this equipment."

He added: "I would encourage anyone with any information on those responsible for this mindless destruction to inform the police as soon as possible."

Police are continuing to appeal for information.

"Police in Strabane are investigating an incident of criminal damage where four Balcan Bells water safety devices have been damaged between August 5 and 8, 2021, " a spokesperson said.

"The incident occurred by the Canal at the end of Greenlaw Road. If you were in the area and seen any suspicious activity please ring 101 and quote reference 622 of 08/08/2021."