Vaccine certificates update

NORTHERN Ireland’s Covid Certification Service is now open for those planning to travel within the next three months.

The certificates provide NI citizens with official confirmation that they have received both their COVID-19 vaccinations in Northern Ireland.

They are available in digital format – via an app for your phone or a pdf file for printing.

If you cannot apply online, you can request a paper version by phone – this process will take longer than the digital process and it may take up to 10 working days for the printed paper version to arrive.

Information on how to apply is available on the NI Direct website:

www.nidirect.gov.uk/services/coronavirus-covid-19-covid-certificate-ni-residents

