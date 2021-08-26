Business plan approved for new youth centre

A PLAN to provide a new purpose-built youth centre in Strabane town has moved a step closer.

It has been revealed this week that the business case for the new facility in Strabane town centre has been approved by the Department of Education (DE).

A senior official within the Education Authority (EA) disclosed the development in response to correspondence from West Tyrone MLA., Daniel McCrossan.

The business case has now been submitted to the Department for Finance for their approval.

The preferred location for the centre - which is expected to cost around £3m - has been confirmed as an area of land on the Railway Road, adjacent to the Alley Theatre.

In the missive - seen by this newspaper - the EA official states: "Really good news - the business case has been approved by DE and now is with the Department of Finance for their consideration."

Plans to establish a new centre in the town have been in the working for a number of years, and earlier this year the then Education Minister Peter Weir had indicated that work was expected to start at the end of the year.

Daniel McCrossan said the provision of such a facility will be a 'game changer' for youth in the area, and he has welcomed the progress.

“This is good news and the positive step in getting a new, purpose built youth facility in Strabane," he said.

“Last February, Minister Weir confirmed to me that work would start this financial year. Now, it has been confirmed to me that the Department for Education have signed off the business case."

The SDLP politician continued: "There is only one final step that remains. The Department for Finance need to sign off the business case.

"I hope they can do this as soon as possible so work can start before the end of the year.

“I have long campaigned for this to help engagement with the young people in Strabane and wider. I am glad it has taken a step closer to happening.

“Strabane’s youth has long been neglected and a dedicated youth centre would go some way in reversing that.”

Equally delighted with the news that the business case has been completed is West Tyrone MP., Órfhlaith Begley, who has been leading discussions with the EA Youth Service and DE on behalf of her party on the issue.

She says it represents a major step forward in the delivery in the delivery of much-need provision for the area.

“Through meetings and ongoing correspondence, Sinn Féin has been engaged with others in the extensive lobby to deliver this much-needed facility for the youth of the area," Ms Begley said.

“In correspondence with the EA on the issue in July, I was advised that it had to provide a response to Department of Finance for some queries for it to be approved so I am delighted that the business case has now been completed.

"Strabane has, for too long, been without a purpose-built youth provision facility and this represents a major step forward in the delivery of this much-needed provision for the area.

“This facility will be of much benefit to the youth of the area and act as a hub for positive activity.

"Sinn Féin will continue to make the necessary representations to ensure that this provision is now delivered in the shortest possible timeframe."

The DE had been pressed by this newspaper to provide further details on the planned new centre, including costings and a timescale for delivery, but a spokesperson would only say the business case is now at the "final stages".

"The Strabane youth provision business case is now progressing through the final stages of approval," she said.

“The preferred option in the business case for the location of a youth facility in Strabane is in Railway Street, adjacent to the Alley Theatre, however this location and details of costings cannot be confirmed until the business case has been approved."