Last Saturday parades this weekend

THE following parades are taking place in Derry City and Strabane this Saturday.

In Derry/Londonderry the parade will start at Glendermott Road at 9am and proceeds down Spencer Road and across the Craigavon Bridge to the Diamond.

It circles back after a short ceremony at the Diamond across the Craigavon Bridge and disperses at Glendermott Road at 10.30am.

The return parade leaves May Street at 4.30pm and proceeds down Spencer Road, across the Craigavon Bridge to the Diamond, and up Bishop Street to disperse at Stable Lane.

The main parade in Castlederg is likely to cause delays and motorists should plan an alternative route if possible.

The feeder leaves the main car park in Castlederg to circle the town at 11am and then to the Assembly Field for 12.30pm.

The main parade leaves the Assembly Field in Castlederg at 1pm and circles the town before dispersing at Main Street car park at 3.30pm.