Work advancing to resolve Sion sewage issues

A RESOLUTION to a long-standing problem with sewage in Sion Mills is hopefully in sight as NI Water has confirmed it is replacing the public sewer.

The commitment was disclosed in correspondence from NI Water chief executive, Sara Venning, to West Tyrone SDLP MLA., Daniel McCrossan.

Raw sewage has been bursting through manholes at Primrose Park, and is particularly problematic during bouts of rainfall.

In November last year, local residents also shared their concerns that an increase in the number of people who had contracted COVID-19 in the area could potentially be linked to the issue.

A major investigation was subsequently initiated by NI Water, with an infiltration study carried out in the Glebe to try and reduce the impact of storm water on the downstream part of the network, including Primrose Park

This his work has now been completed.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon was also pressed for an update on the planned sewage works in the village by her party colleague.

"NI Water has advised that it has carried out a major investigation in this area which has highlighted a number of problems with infiltration in the Glebe area of Sion Mills," the Minister said.

"This area discharges down a very steep gradient into the Primrose Park part of the Sion Mills catchment.

"NI Water has carried out major repairs in the Glebe area, such as removing stormwater flows from the sewerage system, which will help to alleviate problems in the Primrose Park area.

"As a result of this work, NI Water has confirmed that the Glebe area is now able to accept a greater volume of stormwater, which will reduce the risk of flooding at Primrose Park."

According to Ms Venning, NI Water are now in the process of progressing the replacement of the public sewer along Primrose Park.

Speaking after receiving this confirmation, Mr McCrossan says he hopes it will go some way in rectifying the issues around sewage spillage in the area over recent years.

“This is very welcomed news for Sion Mills and for the residents in Primrose Park. For far too long the area has had sewage spill out onto their streets which is not only unsightly but also a massive health concern," he commented.

"Since this issue was raised with me by local residents, the SDLP has engaged with the Department of Infrastructure, the Infrastructure Minister and NI Water in order to get a long term solution to the problem.

"I am glad that solution has now been found.

"I also want to thank the residents for continually raising this issue along with community representatives in the area. This work will hopefully now ensure that the issue does not reoccur in the future."

He added that work is continuing with all stakeholders to ensure that issues around water and waste are addressed across the entirety of the village.