Three arrested following aggravated burglary

DETECTIVES are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary at an address in the Lisnafin Park area of Strabane on Monday, August 30.

"It was reported at 3.20pm that a short time earlier a group of men entered a property in the area and assaulted a male occupant with bats," a police spokesperson said.

"It was also reported that windows at the property were smashed. The victim was left badly shaken as a result of this incident.

"A short time later police arrested three men on suspicion of aggravated burglary. They remain in police custody at this stage.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and detectives would ask anyone with any information to contact them at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1088-30/08/21.

"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org."