Vaccine clinics for pregnant women

THE Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) has organised further vaccine clinics for pregnant women. 

Mass vaccination centres will be open to walk-in first dose Pfizer vaccines on the following dates:

Foyle Arena: Saturday, September 4 and Sunday 5 (9am to 4pm)

Lakeland Forum: Monday, September 6 and Tuesday 7 (9am to 4pm)

Omagh Leisure Centre: Wednesday, September 8 and Thursday 9 (9am to 4pm)

A Trust spokesperson said: "If you have any concerns or queries surrounding the vaccine, our centre staff will be happy to discuss these with you ahead of your jab.

"Please bring photographic ID, observe social distancing and wear a face covering throughout your visit to our centres."

